High Wickedness Kenyan woman pours acid on daughter-in-law, leaves her to rot

A woman who just put to bed has had her leg amputated after her mother-in-law bathed her with acid and left her to rot for two weeks.

The injured Reginalda has had her legs amputated

The injured Reginalda has had her legs amputated

A middle-aged Kenyan woman, Margaret Masai, has been arrested for allegedly pouring acid on her 20-year-old daughter-in-law shortly after she gave birth to a baby.

Not yet done, the wicked woman tied the new mother identified as Reginalda to a pole and left her inside a room for two weeks so she could rot.

eDaily reports that the ugly incident happened in the Soysambus sub-location in Ndalu Bungoma County of the country which has left the victim confined to a hospital bed.

The Chief doctor at Friends Lugulu Mission Hospital, Oliver Mamadi said the victim was rushed to the medical facility on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, with both her legs and fingers in a state of decay leading to her legs being amputated.

Though Masai and her son who is Reginalda's husband have been arrested, she has however denied pouring the acid on her daughter-in-law even as the victim insists she was the culprit.

