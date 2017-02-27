A middle-aged Kenyan woman, Margaret Masai, has been arrested for allegedly pouring acid on her 20-year-old daughter-in-law shortly after she gave birth to a baby.

Not yet done, the wicked woman tied the new mother identified as Reginalda to a pole and left her inside a room for two weeks so she could rot.

eDaily reports that the ugly incident happened in the Soysambus sub-location in Ndalu Bungoma County of the country which has left the victim confined to a hospital bed.

The Chief doctor at Friends Lugulu Mission Hospital, Oliver Mamadi said the victim was rushed to the medical facility on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, with both her legs and fingers in a state of decay leading to her legs being amputated.

Though Masai and her son who is Reginalda's husband have been arrested, she has however denied pouring the acid on her daughter-in-law even as the victim insists she was the culprit.