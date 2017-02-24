Real heroes don't wear capes and that is the case of Patrick Mwalua from Kenya.

The wildlife in the eastern country has been deeply affected by the drought that has been on for almost a year. Many animals in the wildlife of Kenya and the Tsavo National Park have died from drought.

Mwalua who is a pea farmer in his village decided to do something about the drastic situation. Patrick Kilonzo Mwalua now drives a blue truck filled with 3,000 litres to the Tsavo National Park to help the thirsty animals.

Mwalua who has been doing this for a while now is sort of a friend to the animals. When they see his blue truck they come running towards him. For Mwalua he is just doing part during the famine.

"We aren't really receiving rain the way we used to. From last year June, there was no rain completely. So I started giving animals water because I thought, if I don’t do that, they will die" said Mwalua.

For two years, the 41-year-old farmer has been about this business of saving the wildlife in Kenya. He has created Tsavo Volunteers to make road trips and help bring water to more animals during this famine.

"I was born around here and grew up with wildlife and got a lot of passion about wildlife. I decided to bring awareness to this for children to see, so when they grow up they can protect their wildlife" he also said.

Patrick Mwalua, Cher Callaway and Tami Calliope have also created a crowd funding initiative on GoFundMe to help the cause. Within the space of five months, the initiative has been able to raise over $131,000.