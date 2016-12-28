Kemi Olunloyo :  'Snitch Lady' calls father a moron

Kemi Olunloyo has taken her latest shade on her father, Victor Omololu Olunloyo, whom she called a moron for apologizing to Jide Kosoko.

The media personality had recently referred to Kosoko as a ritualist, claiming that the wives of the actor did not die of natural causes.

She was however not impressed when her father rendered an apology for her actions which she considers as an act of journalism.

In her reaction to her father's unsolicited apology, Olunloyo took to Twitter to tell him off, advising him to stay clear of her business.

“My father Victor Omololu Olunloyo being the moron that he is reaching out to celebrities to “apologize” for what I write on social media got side-kicked this time.

“The one thing about my father is that he hasn’t realized that journalism and social media criticism is MY WORK AND JOB!"

According to the social media personality, her father's days as an Oyo state governor was shadowed by lack of freedom in the media.

“Many people don’t know but my father is a hater of media since we were young.

"He is a big fan of media censorship and even shut down a TV and |Radio station when he was Oyo state Governor for 90 days. BCOS radio and TV were shut down for 30 days for staff yapping and criticizing President Shagari on the air.

“The governor could not survive a thick skin. Ha! Ha! Then one day he suddenly became a Nigerian Tribune Contributing Columnist and he later became a media whore speaking to all media at any opportunity he got.

"During his PDP days, he was made the PR person for the Oyo PDP for the 2011 election which Akala lost.

“He even blamed that on Akala “not listening to him.” Daddy pls STFU and stay out of my journalism work. Journalists are supposed to report on everyone.

“Below is how Jide Kosoko stylishly told him that I had the right to my opinion. In another publication, Kosoko stated that many people are saying the same thing “behind him” and only Kemi said her out so he’s not worried.

“Kosoko said that Olunloyo only spoke her mind and she had a right to air her opinion. He further said that it was a closed chapter because her father called him to apologize for his daughter’s utterance.

“I do not want to go to Kemi Olunloyo’s issue because the chapter is closed.

"I do not want to dwell much on it because when people approached me and informed me of what she was saying, I said she was entitled to her opinion.

"She was voicing out, what about those that would not say anything but in their mind, they would say that I have lost about three wives?

“They are only being human but the truth is that for Olunloyo, that is her opinion no matter how hurt I might have been with her utterances.

"By my nature, there was nothing I could do. But I appreciate her father who called me and apologised. He said some other things that I may not be able to share with the public.

“When she said all those things, I really did not reply because it is not in my nature and that time, I was mourning so her case was secondary. I am still mourning so there are very little things I want to say."

Kemi Olunloyo's criticism of public figures has known no bounds.

ALSO READ: "I'm getting married in 2017!!" - Media Personality

She once mentioned in an interview with Pulse TV, that the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) general overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye, is a murderer.

According to Olunloyo, the clergyman once killed a police officer based on the assumption that he is an armed robber.