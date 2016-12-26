Home > Gist >

Jungle Justice :  Teenager who stole chicken paraded naked

Jungle Justice Teenager who stole chicken paraded naked

A mob in Ikorodu paraded the teenager naked and tied a flock of chickens around his neck.

A teenager suspected to have stolen some chickens has been paraded naked in public while a mob gave him the jungle justice.

This happened in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state, where a flock of the birds were tied around his neck like a noose.

Daily Post News reported that the incident occurred on Christmas day.

The boy, whose name has not been disclosed had a blood stained eye brow which he sustained from the beating he received from the mob.

