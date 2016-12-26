Jungle Justice :  Teenager who stole chicken paraded naked

A mob in Ikorodu paraded the teenager naked and tied a flock of chickens around his neck.
This happened in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state, where a flock of the birds were tied around his neck like a noose.
Daily Post News reported that the incident occurred on Christmas day.
ALSO READ: Woman in prison for stealing pastor's fowls in Osun
The boy, whose name has not been disclosed had a blood stained eye brow which he sustained from the beating he received from the mob.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.