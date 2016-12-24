Home > Gist >

Jungle Justice :  Another suspected car thief, beaten burnt to death

Another person has fallen victim to the jungle justice trend which has become a norm in Nigeria.

  • Published:
The victim beaten and burnt to death play

The victim beaten and burnt to death

(instablog9ja)

A middle-aged man has been brutalised and burnt to death for allegations of attempting to steal a car.

The suspected car thief was pictured naked and bloody from the beatings he received before he was thrown over a ruined car and burnt to death, Instablog9a reports.

ALSO READ: Thief arrested locked inside victim’s car

The incident which is no longer shocking, reportedly occurred in Obudu, Cross River State.

The identity of the victim is yet to be confirmed, making him another victim of the menace which is quickly becoming the norm in Nigeria.

In a similar occurrence, another suspected car thief was reportedly beaten to a bloody pulp in Abia state, while tied up like an animal.

May the soul of the deceased rest in Peace.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

