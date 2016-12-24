Jungle Justice :  Another suspected car thief, beaten burnt to death

A middle-aged man has been brutalised and burnt to death for allegations of attempting to steal a car .

The suspected car thief was pictured naked and bloody from the beatings he received before he was thrown over a ruined car and burnt to death, Instablog9a reports.

The incident which is no longer shocking, reportedly occurred in Obudu, Cross River State.

The identity of the victim is yet to be confirmed, making him another victim of the menace which is quickly becoming the norm in Nigeria.

In a similar occurrence, another suspected car thief was reportedly beaten to a bloody pulp in Abia state , while tied up like an animal.

May the soul of the deceased rest in Peace.