Jungle Justice :  Alleged Okada thief burnt to death in Benue (Graphic Photo)

The train of the jungle has once again shifted to Benue State after a man suspected to be a motorcycle thief was burnt to death by an angry mob.

A Facebook user who witnessed the ugly scene, Lipsey Treysoo Ibn Akeji, narrated that the unfortunate man was said to be trying to snatch a motorcycle from a commercial rider in Markudi, the state capital, when other riders rounded him up, beat him to a pulp and set him on fire .

This is what Akeji wrote on his wall:

A burnt body discovered along Akawe Torkula College of Advanced and Professional Studies, Makurdi road after Masco Agro Allied Industries building.

According to passers-by who were believed to be in the same neighbourhood said, the victim was a suspect who was caught in the act of snatching a Bajaj Motorcycle. “

And the execution was believed to be done by some Okada riders and other uncontrolled angry mob who spotted the robbery scene and approached for rescue.

At the point of writing this post, no one present at the scene identified the body.”

The question is when Nigerian would stop taking laws into their hands and meting out jungle justice to suspects instead of handing them over to the law enforcement agencies?