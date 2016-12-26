JJC Tips :  6 things you can post on Social Media

Being on social media and having nothing to say is a common problem a lot of people have. It’s fine if all you use social media for is just fun stuff.

But if you’re like me and you’ve got a brand to push online or you have a lot of your customers or potential clients following you on social media (you actually should) you have to keep staying in their faces.

You have to constantly do something to let your people know that you’re still very much around. These are a few things you can say online.

Industry news. Anything new happening in your industry. If you are an estate agent, for example, you can post the hot new neighborhoods that are springing up in your city. When you do this often, you will register with your followers as the go-to person for information about that industry. Funny Jokes. Please take note of the word Funny. Funny jokes are relative. What might be funny to a class of people might not be funny to another class. So try to post jokes that will be found funny by the kind of people you are targeting. You don’t have to be a comedian, you can always repost some else’s joke. Birthday Wishes. You can always wish one of your friends, staff, followers or potential clients a happy birthday online. It will give people an impression that you care. Compliments. If you entered a flight, went to a cinema, bought an item or anything like that and you were served well or you liked the product, post a nice complement acknowledging their good product or service and tag them. Links to content you liked. If you watched a video, listened to a podcast or read a blog post that you liked. Post a link to it, telling your followers to check it out. Inspirational quotes. This is one of the surest ways to get retweeted. You can just Google inspirational quotes on the subject you want to post on, then copy and paste. Don’t forget to acknowledge the person who made the statement originally, though.

NB- It’s better to keep mute on social media if you don’t have anything nice to say. As your reputation is just as good as your last post.

Written by Iyebiye Olawuyi