Hotter Than Fire Jilted woman burns down lover’s apartment (Photos)

A jilted woman took her anger too far by burning the house of her ex-lover after her attempts to kill him failed.

  • Published:
Part of the burnt house play

Part of the burnt house

(Facebook)

Heart Of A Woman Police arrests wife for attempting to set husband ablaze
When Love Hurts 25-yr-old woman bathed with acid for accepting a marriage proposal
'Maga Don Pay' Nigerian woman in trouble for battering Indian lover
Betrayal Woman arrests boyfriend she paid to marry her for impregnated another girl
Murder In Ghana Woman killed by husband in acid attack
Horror Woman cuts off husband's penis for taking another wife (Graphic Photo)
Fury Of A Woman Wife baths husband, sister with hot water after catching them in bed (Graphic Photos)
Some Broken Hearts Never Mend Jilted Nigerian man in tears after girlfriend dumped him

The saying that hell is not as fiery as a scorned woman played out in a Nigerian community when an angry woman whose lover of many years jilted, decided to go to the extreme by burning down his four-bedroom apartment.

A Facebook user, Victor Ibeh who posted the story on his wall, narrated how the lady attempted to kill the man who happens to be his friend after he broke up with her and when she could not succeed, she decided to burn down his house.

ALSO READ: “A Woman Scorned: Mistress sets pastors home on fire, kills wife, kids, in Lagos”

play

 

But unfortunately for the revenge seeking woman, the man’s neighbours helped in putting out the fire before it could do more damage.

But what is more intriguing, according to Ibeh, is that after her attempted arson, the woman has come back to his friend begging to be taken back.

This is how Ibeh captured the incident:

“This was how my friend ended his 2016. You meet a woman, you start dating, you offer her shelter, fed her, clothed her and other things.

play

 

In the process of that relationship, it occurs to you that she has character flaws that she isn't willing to work on and she feels entitled that you must date her the way she is.

You break off the relationship and she becomes murderous. Makes an attempt on your life; when she didn't succeed, she decides that arson is the way out.

But for the goodness of neighbors, a four-bedroom apartment would have been burnt down.

Few weeks after, she is back pleading and expecting a makeup. How possible can that be? Who walks back into the lion's den after an escape? Is this the same person that you would have ended up with in the marriage?

Why does this sound familiar? I have been there before. I have had an experience close to this. When I tell you that evil is not gender-specific, please believe me.

We have seen a lot. It's a good thing that my friend survived this.”

play

 

ALSO READ: “Deadly Vengeance: Jealous woman burns wife of man who dumped her”

play

Now the question is this: if you were in the man’s shoes, would you take back a woman as vicious as this who wanted you dead in the first place?

More

Justice Denied Woman who was bathed with acid by ex-lover cries out

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Leaking Mouth Twitter user who insulted Michelle Obama suspended from workbullet
2 MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme yet to pay Nigerians after returnbullet
3 Denrele Edun Media personality opens up on family struggles on CNN...bullet

Gist

Stretching may ease women's depression and menopause symptoms
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Kimberly to put move on with her life
This crying woman needs help (Illustration)
Morning Teaser ‘How do I stop having sex in the dream?’
MMM Nigeria
MMM Nigeria Frustrated participant vows to kill operators
Twitter User finds grandmother's stash of old Naira currencies
Heirloom Twitter user finds stash of old Naira currencies