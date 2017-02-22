Jay Z The manifestation of the Hip Hop dream

Jay Z is the greatest individual that the Hip Hop culture has ever produced.

Jay Z is an embodiment of the Hip Hop dream play

Jay Z is an embodiment of the Hip Hop dream

Yesterday, Tuesday, February 21, 2017, it was announced that American rap mogul Jay Z is planning to start a venture capital firm.

Jay Z is not resting on his oars. After his success with Roc Nation and Tidal, the legendary rapper is moving into the world of tech just like his former rival now buddie Nas.

The news of Jay Z heading to Silicon Valley is one of awe, respect and wonder. It seems HOV can't be stopped. The Roc Nation boss keeps on winning in both his personal life and in business also. "I've been winnin' so long it's like alchemy" he raps on DJ Khaled's latest single 'Shining'.

Jay Z is the embodiment of the Hip Hop dream. From the street corner to the boardroom with his vast business portfolio and empire, Jigga is the human embodiment of the Hip Hop vision.

ALSO READ: Jay Z is producing a TV show on legendary sniper

Sean Carter was born in 1969 in New York City, the year the benign neglect policy was proposed by Daniel Patrick Moynihan who was the urban affairs adviser of President Richard Nixon.

The benign neglect policy more or less led to the fall of inner city New York. Burnt buildings, the power outage in New York city in 1977 helped push the Hip Hop culture to other parts of the country.

The new music & art movement was a way for minorities in the inner city to channel their talents creatively. Under these harsh conditions, Hip Hop flourished and became an outlet for blacks, Latinos to beat institutional racism.

"Either you're slinging crack rock or you got a wicked jump shot" rapped the Notorious B.I.G. Jay Z went from peddling drugs during the crack era to becoming a rap phenomenon.

While most of his contemporaries are done and dusted, Jay Z is showing that he has a lot left in his tank. Hip Hop is the culture of the underdog, the hustler who makes it against all odds. This is a summary of Jay Z's life. Born in the era of benign neglect and raised in the crack era, Jay Z has hustled his way to the White House and Silicon Valley.

"I'm not a businessman; I'm a business, man!" - Jay Z

