It's Over Woman seeks divorce from hubby sleeping with 11-yr-old daughter

A housewife seeking a divorce from her husband , told an Akure Customary Court, on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, of how the respondent has been sleeping with her 11-year-old daughter .

Mrs Olamide Bola revealed that her husband, Mr Ogunlana Bola, has had sex with her daughter, his stepdaughter, on more than one occasion.

ALSO READ: 'I caught my husband fondling my daughter’s breasts' - Wife tells court

The couple has been married for five years and shares a 4-year-old son.

Mrs Bola explained that she was done tolerating her husband's wild sexual urg e towards her and her daughter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the complainant who wept in court claimed to regret getting married to the respondent.

The President of the Court, Mr Ayodele Omotola, ordered hearing notice to be served to the respondent for an appearance on the next adjourned date.

ALSO READ: Wife tells divorce court how husband impregnated her sister twice

He later adjourned the case until January 18, 2017, for the continuation of hearing.