iPhone New iOS update might make it easier to receive texts in cinemas

It seems that the new iPhone update will improve the cinema experience significantly if reports are true.

  • Published:
iPhone 7 and iphone 7 plus play

iPhone 7 and iphone 7 plus

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Pulse List How to be a real Lagos big girl
Gruesome Murder Imo police release statement on man killed days to his wedding
Basketmouth Ace comedian receives 2016 Flytime Appreciation Award
iPhone 7 See what happens when you feed Apple's newest phone to an alligator
Tech Tips 7 things to look out for in a smartphone
Coca-Cola Christmas contest on Speazie, win an iPhone
Pulse List 2016 7 most popular phones in Nigeria
Apple Airpods You can buy the wireless headphones starting next week

Don't you just hate it when you are in the cinema and someone spoils the dark settings by bringing out his phone to read a bloody text?

When your phone receives a text, the light from the screen distracts a lot of people from watching the movie that is showing.

In cinemas when someone brings out his a phone to read or compose a text, it spoils the groove of the movie. The bright screen does not blend in right with the ambiance of the cinema hall.

Don't you just hate when this happens in the cinema play

Don't you just hate when this happens in the cinema

(The Guardian/Flashpop/Getty Images)

 

After much vexation and loud hisses, Apple seems to have arrived at a solution.

According to unconfirmed reports, the next iOs update comes with a Theatre Mode. No one can categorically say what it does but Sonny Dickson who is a renowned Apple leaker says it might put your phone in a dark mode when you activate it in the cinema.

play

 

A popcorn icon will appear on your screen when you activate Theatre Mode. Details are sketchy on what this mode does exactly. The new iOs comes out this month.

Hopefully, the new update will deal with the people in cinema halls who have bad manners.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

