Home > Gist >

Instant Messaging :  Not getting a reply quickly gets us anxious

Instant Messaging Not getting a reply quickly gets us anxious

We all get anxious and nervous when we do not get a quick reply from someone we care about.

  • Published:
"Why is the reply taking so long?" play

"Why is the reply taking so long?"

(CHRISTOPHER MINESES / MASHABLE)

Russia, Iran ties with Taliban stoke Afghan anxiety
In Harlem A pastor is getting rid of mental illness
Wayne Rooney Man jailed over striker's burglary attempt
Uyo Church Collapse Nigerian Medical Association wants 3 functional trauma centres built in Akwa Ibom
Health Tips How to hack your gut bacteria so you can lose weight and fight disease
In 2016 The Best and Worst things that happened in the year
Some Are Unbearable While Others Are Great Ranking 15 types of sex, from awful to awesome

Have you ever sent someone a text via any of the popular instant messaging and gotten anxious afterwards?

If you don't get an instant reply do you feel bothered? Do you feel ignored? I bet the answers to all these questions is yes.

In this generation of instant messaging with real-time replies, we get anxious when we don't get an instant text back.

Why am I being ignored? play

Why am I being ignored?

(Mashable/Vicky Leta )

 

We've all been here before where anxiety creeps. You send a text to your bf/gf and don't get an instant reply. You get worried and check his or her Twitter time line and notifications on Instagram to see if he or she is online. You become a stalker because your message has been left on delivered.

"What am I being ignored?", "what did I do wrong this time?" Your mind starts playing tricks on you and you think the worst is happening. The relationship is over and there is another person in the picture.

Instant messaging has made instant gratification a super-reality in our time. Gone when the days you would send someone an e-mail in a cyber café and be happy to get a reply three or four days later.

Uh Oh? play

Uh Oh?

(New York Times )

ALSO READ: How to deal with anxiety

With relationships, instant messaging is a barometer to detect how well the relationship is going. The longer the reply, the more chances of trouble in paradise.

Lamentations are many on the streets of Twitter. A girlfriend sends her boyfriend a message on WhatsApp. He doesn't reply despite reading the message. Ouch.

The situation is worse when you are toasting. You might not get a reply until 48 hours later. I once got a reply from a babe on WhatsApp, I initially met on Tinder, 72 hours later. I read her message and ignored. Tit for tat.

Waiting for a reply is stressful play

Waiting for a reply is stressful

(contentpathway)

 

It's a game of cats and mice. My general rule is this, the longer it takes to get a reply, the greater the chances that the person is not feeling you. I generally lose interest when I don't get quick replies.

The truth is everyone is with their mobile phones, everyone. If you do not get a quick reply chances are that the person isn't interested.

Of course, the person might be working or indisposed but when you get delayed replies 9 times out of 10, the person isn't interested.

How do you get rid of the anxiety? Do not be emotionally invested in replies. If you get a reply, it's all good. If you don't, well move on. Don't take it too seriously. There are many things to do in this world than wait anxiously for a reply.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Femi Otedola Lavish Canadian sisters detained for allegedly extorting...bullet
2 Despicable Lady who stole chicken for Xmas stripped naked (Graphic Photo)bullet
3 Gone To Rest Bride-to-be who was murdered by cook goes home todaybullet

Gist

Alibaba Live Here is how you can watch the event online
A video vixen with an e-cigarette in DJ Khaled's video
Vaping More US teens are on e-cigarettes than ever before
Lagos big babes are always ready for the camera
Pulse List How to be a real Lagos big girl
House burning (Illustration)
In Sokoto Couple, 1-year-old son die in inferno