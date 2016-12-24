Insane! :  Pensioner, wife, killed by gunmen, bodies dumped in well

A pensioner and his wife have been murdered in cold blood by unknown gunmen in a compound around Fate area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The couple who are yet to be identified were reportedly shot multiple times by the assailants who tied up their corpses and dumped them in a well , Daily Post reports.

According to the reports, the corpses were discovered in the well by neighbours, who followed the blood trail left behind by the gunmen.

Confirming the attack, the Kwara Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Ajayi Okasanmi, said the corpses of the victims have been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

“It is true. We still don’t know who did it and whether they were armed robbers or assassins because it was a man that came to the police to report that they had an aged couple living within the premises but they could not be found but after seeing the traces of blood from their section of the house, it led to a well.

“The police came and after searching the area, the corpses were found inside the well so we called the fire service department and they came to recover the corpses which have now been deposited at the mortuary at UITH.

“We don’t know whether they were robbers or assassins but they went away with a Toyota Camry belonging to the couple. We are still investigating to unravel the mystery but we would like to assure the public that the criminals would not escape the long arms of the law.”

May the souls of the departed rest in peace.