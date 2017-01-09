Inferno 7 storey building razed by fire in Lagos

No life was lost in the raging inferno according to a fire chief who gave a report of the blaze.

  • Published:
Inferno play

Inferno

(Press)

In Zaria 1 dead as petrol tanker fire razes police division, 15 vehicles
InEdo Petrol tanker rams into vehicles killing 22
A Woman Scorned Mistress sets pastors home on fire, kills wife, kids, in Lagos
Lucky Star 10 escape unharmed as fire razes houses in Warri
Which Kind Life? Six buildings razed by fire in Rivers State
InEdo Shopping mall razed by fire
In Sokoto Couple, 1-year-old son die in inferno

A wild fire has reportedly razed down Brazas Plaza, a seven storey building located at Balogun market on the Lagos Island.

The inferno occurred on Saturday, January 7, 2017, leading to the loss of properties valued at millions of national currency.

Rasak Fadipe, the Director, Lagos State Fire Service, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The fire started late in the evening on the third floor of the building.

ALSO READ: Valuables destroyed in Lagos Airport Hotel fire

Fadipe was not able to give an explanation in regards to the cause of the inferno, but stated that six fire engines were sent out to quench the blaze.

Thanks to the support of the  Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA),  the fire service boss confirmed that no casualty was recorded from the incident.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Shame Of A Nation 19 Nigerians arrested in UAE for robbing ATMbullet
2 Arik Air Airline releases statement after manager was beaten up by...bullet
3 SCOAN Lady who bleeds through eyes shares healing testimonybullet

Gist

 
In USA Man sets stepdaughter on fire
Police officer
Nipped in the Bud Arsonist aiming to burn down supermarket nabbed by police
Lagos big boys speak with a British accent
Import Tariffs The Federal Government has killed the baby boy lifestyle
Grace Washeko had her ear eaten by Bor, the jealous lover of her husband.
In Kenya Woman bites off ear of lover's wife in supremacy battle