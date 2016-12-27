India :  Asian country to build world's tallest statue

The country of India will spend a whopping $530 million to build the world's largest statue.

Last weekend the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi laid the foundation statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at the Arabian sea near Mumbai's coast.

Chhatrapati Shivaji was the 16th-century ruler of the Maratha Empire. The monument dedicated to the monarch is going to be 192-metres tall.

The tallest statue in the world is the 115.8 metres tall Laykyun Setkyar of Buddha, in Myanmar.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji is not the only monument that India is building. The Statue of Unity, a memorial to India's first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel will be 182 metres tall. It will be constructed in Narmada Dam, Gujarat and will cost $438 million. The statue will be completed in 2018.

People in India have tweeted their disapproval of the two monuments stating that the money dedicated to the two projects could be used for better things.

On Tuesday, November 22, 2016, the Ooni of Ife unveiled the statue of Moremi in Ile-Ife, the tallest statue in Nigeria.

Officially known as the Moremi Statue of Liberty, the statue is the third tallest in Africa, coming on the heels of The African Renaissance Monument, Dakar, Senegal which is the tallest at 161 feet, followed the Great Sphinx of Giza, Egypt which is 66 feet tall.

The statue immortalises Moremi, one of the most popular heroines in Yoruba culture and history.

The African Renaissance Monument, Dakar, in Senegal is made of bronze. It was designed Senegalese architect Pierre Goudiaby.