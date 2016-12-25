InBauchi :  Newborn baby found floating in well

The residents of Gwallameji, the students’ village of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, the Bauchi State capital, were shocked to discover a newborn baby girl on Saturday, December 24, floating inside a well.

Sunday Punch reports that this is the second of such incidence in less than a week.

According to the reports, the baby discovered on Saturday afternoon is believed to have been dumped the previous day .

An eyewitness who identified himself as Elkamcy, told Sunday Punch that the residents had been attracted to the scene by the stench of the decomposing body.

“On my way to my shop, I saw many people gathered by an abandoned well in the area. It caught my attention and when I got there, I saw the baby floating inside the well.

“We called the traditional leader, who came with the local chief. They called the police, took pictures and asked some of the boys around to remove the baby. Afterwards, she was buried few meters away from there,” he stated.

Elkamcy went on to lament over the fact that it was the fourth incident this year, describing it as painful.

Confirming the sad incident, the Sarkin Gwallameji of Gwallameji, Hassan Ibrahim, stated that he has given orders for his subordinates in charge of the community to investigate the matter and find the culprit. He also disclosed that he was saddened by the sad occurrence.

As of the time of the report, the Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Police Command, Haruna Mohammed, was unreachable on his mobile number.