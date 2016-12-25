Home > Gist >

InBauchi :  Newborn baby found floating in well

InBauchi Newborn baby found floating in well

The decomposing corpse of a newborn baby girl has been found abandoned in a well.

  • Published:
The unfortunate baby play

The unfortunate baby

(CRARN)

Heartlessness Dog eats abandoned newborn baby in Bauchi
Heartlessness Newborn baby found dead inside carton in Akwa Ibom
Mother From Hell Woman abandons newborn baby in Lagos
Update 17-yr-old girl claims baby abandoned on the road
InNassarawa Abandoned baby taken into police custody
Economic Hardship Woman abandons new baby in hospital over inability to pay bills
Heartless Baby abandoned in septic pit [Graphic Photos]
Blame Game 'The man who got me pregnant ran away'- Woman who dumped newborn baby
Heartless Woman arrested for dumping 1-day-old baby
Mother From Hell 1-day-old baby abandoned in Abuja in critical condition

The residents of Gwallameji, the students’ village of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, the Bauchi State capital, were shocked to discover a newborn baby girl on Saturday, December 24, floating inside a well.

Sunday Punch reports that this is the second of such incidence in less than a week.

According to the reports, the baby discovered on Saturday afternoon is believed to have been dumped the previous day.

ALSO READ: Baby abandoned in septic pit [Graphic Photos]”

An eyewitness who identified himself as Elkamcy, told Sunday Punch that the residents had been attracted to the scene by the stench of the decomposing body.

“On my way to my shop, I saw many people gathered by an abandoned well in the area. It caught my attention and when I got there, I saw the baby floating inside the well.

“We called the traditional leader, who came with the local chief. They called the police, took pictures and asked some of the boys around to remove the baby. Afterwards, she was buried few meters away from there,” he stated.

Elkamcy went on to lament over the fact that it was the fourth incident this year, describing it as painful.

Confirming the sad incident, the Sarkin Gwallameji of Gwallameji, Hassan Ibrahim, stated that he has given orders for his subordinates in charge of the community to investigate the matter and find the culprit. He also disclosed that he was saddened by the sad occurrence.

ALSO READ: Newborn baby found dead inside carton in Akwa Ibom

As of the time of the report, the Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Police Command, Haruna Mohammed, was unreachable on his mobile number.

In a similar development, a dog was found eating the corpse of a newborn baby abandoned at a refuse dump last Sunday, in the same area of the state.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 ‘Konji Na Bastard’ How woman trapped robber with sex offerbullet
2 Game Over Pastor dies from overdose of Viagra in hotel roombullet
3 Witchcraft Traditional ruler commits suicide in Delta following...bullet

Gist

Evil Mastermind 23-yr-old man kidnaps nephew, demands N4m ransom
Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas 4 ways to spend wisely this season
Policemen
Greedy Waziri Policeman kills colleague, student over stipend
RIP
Oh Death! Man dies few hours after birth of his twins