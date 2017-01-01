In USA :  Man sets stepdaughter on fire

McClellan Says he was angry because Luna, the little girl refused to leave his room and insisted that he gave her food, during courts preliminary hearing on Thursday.
McClellan told investigators he wrestled the Five-year-old stepdaughter to the ground, sat on her hips and stabbed her multiple times in the chest. He then covered the girl’s dead body with blankets, poured vodka on the pile and set it on fire.
Firefighter Corey Drolett, who found Luna’s body, said he knew it was already too late.“I knew the victim had expired,” he said.
But he handed the girl through a window and asked firefighters to “very lightly” perform CPR.
Victoria McClellan, the deceased’s mother was said to be at work when fire fighters were called in as flame spread through the ground-level apartment.
Written by Yinka Ijiiola
