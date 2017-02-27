In Uganda Pastor warns president of witchcraft infested government

A clergyman, Pastor Robert Kayanja of the Rubaga Miracle Cathedral, Uganda, has told the country's president, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, to watch out for witchcraft in the parliament and state house.

The pastor noted this during an address he gave at the cathedral's "77 Days of Glory" celebration in the presence of guests and the president.

He said, “Your Excellency, witchcraft is everywhere, in Parliament and in the State House.

“In the past 150 days, I have realised that the majority of the people who have brought witchcraft here are not pagans.”

ALSO READ: Fake Ugandan pastor escapes lynching by locals

Kayanja further mentioned in his comment that witchcraft could soon become a statewide practiced religion, the Daily Post reports.