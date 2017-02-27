In Uganda Pastor warns president of witchcraft infested government

The Ugandan pastor told the country's president, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, to be wary of witchcraft in the parliament and state house.

  • Published:
Pastor Robert Kayanja play

Pastor Robert Kayanja.

(YouTube)

Out With the Old Ugandan prostitute releases packs of condoms after church deliverance
Misfortune 14 crushed to death by taxi while avoiding cow
Wari Universal payment platform now in Nigeria
Kenya Kenyatta's government might shut down the Internet during elections
Wishful Thinking Ugandan govt official buried with Shs200M meant to ‘bribe’ God
Madness Ugandan police officer kills wife, commits suicide (Graphic Photos)
Devil Incarnate Jealous man kills girlfriend after seeing strange photos on her phone

A clergyman, Pastor Robert Kayanja of the Rubaga Miracle Cathedral, Uganda, has told the country's president, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, to watch out for witchcraft in the parliament and state house.

The pastor noted this during an address he gave at the cathedral's "77 Days of Glory" celebration in the presence of guests and the president.

He said, “Your Excellency, witchcraft is everywhere, in Parliament and in the State House.

“In the past 150 days, I have realised that the majority of the people who have brought witchcraft here are not pagans.”

ALSO READ: Fake Ugandan pastor escapes lynching by locals

Kayanja further mentioned in his comment that witchcraft could soon become a statewide practiced religion, the Daily Post reports.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tonto Dikeh Actress’ revelation about ex-husband proves the Yoruba demon...bullet
2 Tragic Zimbabwean man gang-raped by 4 womenbullet
3 In The Bag Police nab disabled man notorious for attacking people...bullet

Gist

Divorce
Free Me Woman wants divorce from irresponsible husband who only loves sex
Cocaine.
Narcotics NDLEA nabs 2 cocaine smugglers in Lagos
The sex starved Ifeanyi Nwaogo
'Konji Wahala' Homeless couple break into apartment to have sex
2Face Idibia African Queen: The evolution of star as a Nigerian music legend