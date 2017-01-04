In The Bag Three men remanded in prison for raping 14-yr-old girl

A Katsina senior Magistrates court has sentenced three men to jail for raping a 14-year-old girl.

  • Published:
play

According to news reports, three men have been remanded in jail by a Katsina senior Magistrates court for raping a 14-year-old girl.

The accused identified as Abdullahi Abubakar, 20, from Makera Village, Lausa Suleiman, 20 from Kankara Village, 20, and Bashir Umar, 39, of Turare Village, all located in Dutsinma Local Government area of Katsina local government, reportedly lured the victim, Saadya Abdullahi, at different times and places to engage in sexual intercourse with her.

Punch reports that the police report with number, KT/1389X/16, added that the trio “Unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the victim, at different places, dates and times, as result of which she was left six months pregnant.”

Abdullahi Nasole, the father of the victim reported the case of rape which is contrary to section 283 of the penal code.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Kabir Muhammed, said the investigations into the case was ongoing, pleading that the case be adjourned, allowing for the completion of the investigations.

The presiding magistrate, Hajiya Dikko, adjourned the case till February 8, 2017, ordering that the accused be remanded in jail.

(pulse.ng)

