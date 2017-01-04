In Sweden Ghosts haunt our palace, says queen

Drottningholm Palace, which is on the UNESCO world heritage list, was built in the 1600s on Lovon island in Stockholm.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Queen Silvia of Sweden is Sweden's longest-serving queen play

Queen Silvia of Sweden is Sweden's longest-serving queen

(POOL/AFP/File)

Pulse Tips 5 skills you can learn online for free
Domestic Violence ‘I have nowhere to run to’ – Battered wife cries out after years of abuse by husband
Gone Too Soon Friends mourn South Africa-based man who died while holidaying in Nigeria (Photos)
Child Abuse Woman burns step-sister with hot iron in Lagos
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Amarachi’s husband should get another apartment for his new wife
Union Bank unveils three ultra-modern branches in Lagos

Queen Silvia of Sweden says the royal palace where she resides is haunted, according to a documentary to be aired on public television on Thursday.

"There are small friends... ghosts. They're all very friendly but you sometimes feel that you're not completely alone," Queen Silvia says in the documentary by SVT.

"It's really exciting. But you don't get scared," she adds.

Drottningholm Palace, which is on the UNESCO world heritage list, was built in the 1600s on Lovon island in Stockholm.

It is the permanent residence of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, the 73-year-old daughter of a German businessman and a Brazilian woman. They were married 40 years ago, which makes her Sweden's longest-serving queen.

Princess Christina, the king's sister, backs the claims of the Drottningholm phantoms.

"There is much energy in this house. It would be strange if it didn't take the form of guises," Christina was quoted as saying the documentary.

"There's stories about ghosts in all old houses. They have been filled with people over the centuries," she adds. "The energies remain."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Bobrisky US man reportedly wants to marry famous cross-dresserbullet
2 In Edo Assistant Police Commissioner commits suicidebullet
3 Waterloo Notorious OOU burgler arrested by the policebullet

Gist

 
In USA Man sets stepdaughter on fire
The Bk Chat Ldn crew
BK Chat LDN If you are black, young you must watch this show
The late Christie Agbulu
Lord Have Mercy Body of kidnapped lecturer found inside bush 2 months after abduction
 
Pulse Tips How to achieve your New Year goals