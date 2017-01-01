Home > Gist >

In South Africa :  Nigeria Union leader urges govt. intervention regarding killing of Nigerians

The President of the Nigeria Union, South Africa, has asked for government support in protection of Nigerian citizens.

Ikechukwu Anyene, the President of  Nigeria Union, South Africa, has appealed to the federal government to look into a case relating to the killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

This is following an incident of suffocation of an Imo state indigene, Victor Nnadi, by the Metropolitan Police in Cape Town.

The killing happened on Thursday, December 29, 2016, while the deceased was handcuffed.

Narrating the encounter to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Anyene said, “When the people saw what happened, they  raised  an alarm and confronted the police.

“The union`s chapter in Cape Town is already on top of the situation and trying its best to facilitate the release of   the detained brother of the deceased."

Anyene also confirmed the abduction of a Nigerian named Austin Agunwa, who was abducted on December 24, 2016, in Rustenburg, North West Province.

According to him, nobody has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of the missing man.

He however claimed that the union, in conjunction with the Nigerian Mission are already on top of the situation.

