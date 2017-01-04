In Rivers Three cultists killed in gun battle with JTF

Three suspected cultists known for terrorising some parts of Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State have been killed in a gun battle with Army officials.

Daily Post reports that the joint Task Force engaged the hoodlums in a shoot-out on Tuesday night, January 3, which lasted for hours, killing three of the suspects while some escaped with bullet wounds.

According to the reports, the operation was in response to the killings that have rocked the area in the past two days.

Daily Post reports that over ten people were killed in two days, including a House of Representatives Candidate, Azubuike Toby.

Unknown gunmen are reported to have invaded Ogbo-Ohia area of Omoku town and killed four persons, abducting one.

In a similar incident, four people were killed in the Okposi area. However, a senior officer attached to the JTF while confirming the incident said they ambushed the armed hoodlums on their way to carry out another deadly operation within Omoku town.