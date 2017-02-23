In Port Harcourt Army jails soldier for assaulting Nollywood actress

The Nigerian Army has jailed one Pvt. Suleiman Olamilekan to 28 days with hard labour for allegedly assaulting a Nollywood actress, Ebere Ohakwe.

Col. Aminu Iliyasu, the Army’s spokesman, 6 Division in Port Harcourt said on Thursday that the soldier would also forfeit his one month salary to the Federal Government.

He said the unprofessional conduct of the soldier contravened the army’s uncompromising stance to indiscipline and disobedience to both civilian and military laws.

“The 6 Division Nigerian Army has charged, tried and found Private Suleiman Olamilekan of 6 Division Garrison, Port Harcourt guilty of the maltreatment of Miss Ebere Ohakwe."

“Olamilekan was accordingly sentenced to 28 days imprisonment with hard labour and the forfeiture of his salary for the same number of days to the Federal Government."

“Investigation commenced after the General Office Commanding 6 Division, Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh ordered the immediate arrest of the soldier and his Guard Commander for investigation and disciplinary action."

“We wish to assure the general public that proactive measure have been put in place to forestall a reoccurrence of such misconduct in the future,” he assured.

Iliyasu urged residents of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states to report any such misconduct from its personnel to the 6 Division headquarters in Port Harcourt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Olamilekan on Jan. 30 allegedly assaulted Ohakwe at Omagwa checkpoint along Port Harcourt-Owerri road in Rivers.

Ohakwe, who was on transit from Port Harcourt to Onitsha, claimed that she was beaten with wooden object by Olamilekan, after he accused her of insulting him while inspecting the vehicle.

The victim, who reportedly sustained bruises and admitted to a hospital after the assault, accused the soldier of infringing on her fundamental human rights.