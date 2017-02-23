In Port Harcourt Army jails soldier for assaulting Nollywood actress

The unprofessional conduct of the soldier contravened the army’s uncompromising stance to indiscipline and disobedience.

  • Published:
Pvt. Suleiman Olamilekan and Ebere Ohakwe play

Pvt. Suleiman Olamilekan and Ebere Ohakwe

(Nowayo Bloggers)

Deserved Result Court arraigns female banker for battering Lagos DPO
Fast Work Army arrests soldiers who brutalized crippled man
Show Of Power Soldiers brutalize crippled man for wearing camouflage
Brain Wash 'Boko Haram paid me N200 to detonate bomb' - Suspect
Power Drunk Soldier beats Okadaman to death after his car hits motorcycle
Simi Singer covers latest edition of Vibe Magazine
2face Idibia What happens when musicians demand social justice?
Above The Law Young lady cries out after soldier brutalized her (Photos)

The Nigerian Army has jailed one Pvt. Suleiman Olamilekan to 28 days with hard labour for allegedly assaulting a Nollywood actress,  Ebere Ohakwe.

Col. Aminu Iliyasu, the Army’s spokesman, 6 Division in Port Harcourt said  on Thursday that the soldier would also forfeit his one month salary to the Federal Government.

He said the unprofessional conduct of the soldier contravened the army’s uncompromising stance to indiscipline and disobedience to both civilian and military laws.

“The 6 Division Nigerian Army has charged, tried and found Private Suleiman Olamilekan of 6 Division Garrison, Port Harcourt guilty of the maltreatment of Miss Ebere Ohakwe."

“Olamilekan was accordingly sentenced to 28 days imprisonment with hard labour and the forfeiture of his salary for the same number of days to the Federal Government."

“Investigation commenced after the General Office Commanding 6 Division, Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh ordered the immediate arrest of the soldier and his Guard Commander for investigation and disciplinary action."

“We wish to assure the general public that proactive measure have been put in place to forestall a reoccurrence of such misconduct in the future,” he assured.

Iliyasu urged residents of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states to report any such misconduct from its personnel to the 6 Division headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Iliyasu urged members of the public to report to the Division of any such misconduct from its personnel in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Olamilekan on Jan. 30 allegedly assaulted Ohakwe at Omagwa checkpoint along Port Harcourt-Owerri road in Rivers.

Ohakwe, who was on transit from Port Harcourt to Onitsha, claimed that she was beaten with wooden object by Olamilekan, after he accused her of insulting him while inspecting the vehicle.

The victim, who reportedly sustained bruises and admitted to a hospital after the assault, accused the soldier of infringing on her fundamental human rights. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Doomsayer 'If Buhari does not die in office, then I am not a man of God'...bullet
2 Devil In Disguise Driver arrested for killing wife, cutting body into...bullet
3 Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Peter to go to God in prayersbullet

Gist

It takes a lot for a man to cry
Morning Teaser 'My stepmother is behind my troubles in life'
Cognac launches officially in Nigeria
Champagne Vollereaux and Francois Voyer Cognac launches officially in Nigeria
Wild dog
Sad End 5-yr-old girl attacked by landlord's dogs in Lagos dies (Graphic Photo)
This baby will grow without its mother
What A World Fulani herdsmen burn woman to death 4 days after giving birth (Graphic Photo)