In Osun :  Policeman remanded in prison for alleged murder

The accused is facing a count of murder for shooting a motorist who refused to stop his vehicle at a check point.
Felix, who is attached to Awo Police Station, Ede, is facing a count of murder.
The Magistrate, Mrs Olubukola Oluwolagba, ordered the accused kept in prison custody because of the magnitude of his alleged offence.
The Prosecutor, Mr Mireti Wilson, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Dec. 20 at Ara Junction, in Awo, Ede.
He said the policeman killed one Micheal Ishola, who allegedly refused to stop his vehicle at a check point.
He told the court that the accused had threatened to shoot the deceased, if he failed to stop, and later did so.
He said the offence contravened Section 316 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11 Laws of Osun, 2003.
The plea of the accused was not taken and the case was adjourned to Feb. 9, 2017 for mention.
