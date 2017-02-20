In Osun Man,37, docked over theft of vehicle

A 37-year-old man, Lawal Oluwaseyi, who allegedly stole a vehicle, was on Monday arraigned in an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Sp Mireti Wilson, told the court that the accused conspired with another person still at large to commit the offences on Dec. 21, 2016, at No. 36, Federal Housing Estate, Osogbo.

Wilson said the accused stole the vehicle marked KTU 621 EH and belonging to one Roseline Elewere.

The offences, he said, contravened Sections 390 (9) and 516,249 of the Criminal Laws of Osun, 2003.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The counsel to the accused, Mrs Olateju Kolawole, urged the court to grant her client bail in liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mr Olusola Aluko, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He said the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should be a civil servant on Grade Level 8.

Aluko said the surety must show evidence of tax payment to the Osun government.