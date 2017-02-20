In Osun Man,37, docked over theft of vehicle

A 37-year-old man, Lawal Oluwaseyi, who allegedly stole a vehicle, was on Monday arraigned in  an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Sp  Mireti Wilson, told the court that the accused conspired with  another person  still at large to  commit  the offences  on Dec. 21, 2016,  at No. 36,  Federal Housing Estate, Osogbo.

The offences, he said, contravened Sections 390 (9) and 516,249 of the Criminal Laws  of  Osun, 2003.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The counsel to the accused, Mrs Olateju Kolawole, urged the court to grant her client bail in  liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mr Olusola Aluko, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in  like sum.

He said the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should be a civil servant on Grade Level 8.

Aluko said the surety  must  show evidence of tax payment to the Osun government.

