In Osogbo Police arraign 2 for alleged conspiracy, theft of mini bus

  • Published:
Court gavel play

Court gavel

(This Day)

Two accused persons, Mukaila Aderemi and Kazeem Abiola, appeared before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday over alleged theft of a mini commercial bus, locally called ‘Korope’ .

The prosecutor, Mr Idris Mikaheel, told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 26, 2016 at about 6.00am in Oke-Ola area of Osogbo.

Mikaheel said the accused conspired together to steal the mini bus with registration number BDG 706XN, engine number VFN 53BA02, and Chasis number JSAFDA32V001010442.

He said the stolen bus was valued about N585,000 .

Mikaheel told the court that the offence contravened sections 516, 419 and 383, and is punishable under section 390 of the Criminal Code cap 34 vol.11 Laws of Osun, 2003.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy and theft.

Counsel to the accused, Mr Bode Babalola, prayed the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mr Olusola Aluko, granted the accused persons bail in the sum of N100,000 and two sureties in like sum.

Aluko said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, show evidence of tax payments, present two passports sized photographs and an affidavit of means.

The case was adjourned to Feb. 7, for hearing.

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

