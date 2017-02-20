In Ondo Petrol station manager faces N4.8m fraud charge

  • Published:

A petrol station manager, 40-year-old Bankole Sunday, who is being tried for alleged theft of N4.8 million, was on Monday released on N2 million bail on the orders of an Akure Magistrates’ Court.

The Magistrate, Mrs Victoria Bob-Manuel, granted the accused bail with two sureties in like sum after he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

She said the sureties should be resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Martins Olowofeso told the court that the accused committed the offence sometime between June 2016 and January this year.

“The accused, who was the manager of Oladeji Filling Station, Etioro in Akoko, Ondo State, stole N4,89 million belonging to his employer, Mr Clement Abiodun,” he said.

He applied for a short adjournment to enable him reach out to two witnesses and bring them to court.

The offence contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

Mr Dele Taiwo, Counsel to the accused, urged the court to grant him bail on liberal terms.

The magistrate adjourned the case to March 28 for mention.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

