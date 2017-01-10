In Ondo Pastor’s plea saves mother, 2 daughters from imprisonment

The mother and her two daughters conspired and stole three bags of tubers of yam from a farm.

  • Published:
Court gavel play

Court gavel

(This Day)

In Lagos Woman charged with stealing company’s N700,000 herbal products
In Osogbo Police arraign 2 for alleged conspiracy, theft of mini bus
In Abuja I stole because of my daughter’s sickness - convict
419 Crooked man arraigned in court for theft
Enemy Within Salesman arrested for defrauding company of N22M
In Kastina Ex-convict arraigned for motorcycle theft
In Nasarawa Man gets N100,000 bail for allegedly threatening elder brother’s life
In Nasarawa Court remands driver, conductor in prison for alleged conspiracy

A 38-year-old mother and her two daughters were on Tuesday discharged and acquitted by Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court for stealing three bags of tubers of yam, following a pastor’s plea.

The three convicted were Kemi Kehinde, 38; Opeyemi, 18; and Ronke,16.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Victoria Bob-Manuel, said that they were freed in line with the plea of the complainant, who is a man of God.

“Having pleaded guilty to the two count charge of conspiracy and stealing, the three accused persons are hereby convicted.

“But going by the prayer of the complainant, who is a man of God, the court hereby yields to the mercy pleaded by the complainant and they are discharged and acquitted.

“The offences they committed attract minimum of seven years imprisonment each, but they should thank God and the complainant who has shown open heart,” she said.

She, therefore, warned them not to be seen around the farmland of the complainant, saying that if seen around the area, they would be held culpable of any offence committed there.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Martins Olowofeso, told the court that the mother and her two daughters conspired and stole three bags of tubers of yam from the farm of Ojo Oluwasanmi, a pastor.

Olowofeso said that they committed the offences between July 2016 and Jan.  7,2017 at Itale Ikota via Ijare in Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

He said the offence contravened section 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol.1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Import Tariffs The Federal Government has killed the baby boy lifestylebullet
2 In Ogun Mystery trees with inscription of Allah cause excitementbullet
3 Shame Of A Nation 19 Nigerians arrested in UAE for robbing ATMbullet

Gist

 
In USA Man sets stepdaughter on fire
War mongering herdsmen
Looming War Uproar as Igbo youths kill 2 Fulani herdsmen in Anambra
The Sapeur of Congo
Sapeurism The lifestyle movement of the dandies in the Congo
The Calabar quintuplets
God Is Great Couple celebrates birth of quadruplets after 10 years of childlessness