In Ondo Pastor’s plea saves mother, 2 daughters from imprisonment

A 38-year-old mother and her two daughters were on Tuesday discharged and acquitted by Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court for stealing three bags of tubers of yam, following a pastor’s plea.

The three convicted were Kemi Kehinde, 38; Opeyemi, 18; and Ronke,16.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Victoria Bob-Manuel, said that they were freed in line with the plea of the complainant, who is a man of God.

“Having pleaded guilty to the two count charge of conspiracy and stealing, the three accused persons are hereby convicted.

“But going by the prayer of the complainant, who is a man of God, the court hereby yields to the mercy pleaded by the complainant and they are discharged and acquitted.

“The offences they committed attract minimum of seven years imprisonment each, but they should thank God and the complainant who has shown open heart,” she said.

She, therefore, warned them not to be seen around the farmland of the complainant, saying that if seen around the area, they would be held culpable of any offence committed there.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Martins Olowofeso, told the court that the mother and her two daughters conspired and stole three bags of tubers of yam from the farm of Ojo Oluwasanmi, a pastor.

Olowofeso said that they committed the offences between July 2016 and Jan. 7,2017 at Itale Ikota via Ijare in Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

He said the offence contravened section 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol.1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.