In Ondo Court remands herdsman in prison for attempting to kidnap colleague

An Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ondo State, has remanded a herdsman, Ibrahim Abdul, in prison for attempting to kidnapping Muhammed Abdullahi described as his colleague.

The accused was placed under incarceration on the orders of Magistrate O.A. Edwin, a female judge who presided over the case.

He was slammed with a two-count charge of conspiracy and attempted kidnap according to the Daily Post News.

Sergeant Adebiyi Abiodun, the police prosecutor on the case told the court that Abdul attempted to kidnap his colleague in a bid to collect a N3 million ransom.

ALSO READ: Men who allegedly lead herdsmen to kill kinsmen arrested in Kaduna

He committed the crime on Sunday, January 15, 2017 according to the prosecutor who also stated that the offences contravened Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap. 37 Vol.1 Laws of Ondo State, 2006 and Section 4 of the Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Abduction Law of Ondo State, 2010.

Court magistrate, O.A. Edwin adjourned the case till Monday, June 5, 2017, for more deliberation.