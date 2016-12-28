Home > Gist >

In Ogun :  Man gets N150, 000 bail for alleged stealing

In Ogun Man gets N150, 000 bail for alleged stealing

The accused is facing a three-count charge of stealing, conspiracy and burglary.

  • Published:
Court gavel play

Court gavel

(This Day)

In Lagos Businessman docked over alleged theft of customer’s N600,000
Caught on Tape Woman captured on camera while stealing from boutique
Don’t Play Cheap For stealing N4k, man gets N100k bail
In Lagos Man appears in court for allegedly stealing 2 bags of spoon
In Lagos Man gets N100,000 bail for alleged theft of tricycle
All Lies Man accused of $3000 theft claims spirit stole the money
Big Thief Man in court for stealing 1,089 bags of rice worth N6.5M
Abiola Ajimobi Court arraigns man who stole N227,945 from governor's wife

An Ota Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in Ogun, granted N150, 000 bail to a 19-year-old-man, Yusuff Shorunke, who appeared before it for alleged stealing.

In her ruling, Magistrate Adebayo Alebiose, asked Shorunke, who allegedly burgled a shop and stole a plasma television and other valuables worth N200, 000 to provide two sureties as part of the bail condition.

The magistrate added that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed.

Alebiose said the sureties should swear to an affidavit of means and must show evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She said the sureties should submit four recent passport sized photographs to the court and their addresses verified by the police.

Shorunke, who lives at No. 42, Aderemi Street, Iyana-Iyesi, Ota, is facing a three-count charge of stealing, conspiracy and burglary.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Col. Tsav Dominic, told the court that the accused and some others still at large, committed the offences on Nov. 2  at Shop 205, GanganSpot, John Junction, Ota, Ogun.

Dominic said that the accused broke into the shop of one Olayiwola Sodiq to steal the plasma television and some other valuable items.

The offences contravened sections 390(1), 412,413 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate adjourned the case to Jan. 4, 2017 for mention.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Despicable Lady who stole chicken for Xmas stripped naked (Graphic Photo)bullet
2 Rahma Haruna Viral Hausa teen who lived in a plastic bowl is deadbullet
3 In Lagos Cameroonian cook explains why he murdered his bossbullet

Gist

Court Gavel
In Lagos Togolese docked for alleged N4.8m fraud
Fire service truck and crane
In Lagos Fire kills 3 children
Female gang leader who terrorized village for a long time nabbed.
In Kenya Female gang leader who terrorized village for a long time nabbed
Myanmar ministers are sworn into office by Upper House Speaker Mahn Win Khine (on podium) during a ceremony at the parliament in Naypyidaw on March 30, 2016
In Myanmar Men may face jail for not marrying pregnant women