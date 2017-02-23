In Ogun Man, 35, docked over alleged N150, 000 motorcycle theft

A 35-year-old man, Rasaq Adeagbo, who allegedly stole a motorcycle valued N150,000, was on Thursday brought before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun.

Adeagbo, whose address was not stated, is facing a charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Dec. 29, 2016 at about 6.00p.m. at Wole Ayo Street, Ijoko area of Ota.

Gbesi said that the accused stole a motorcycle marked Ogun GBE 097 VD valued at N150, 000 belonging to Kunle Taiwo.

The offence contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr S.O. Banwo, granted bail of N100, 000 to the accused with two sureties in like sum.

Banwo ordered that the sureties must reside within the court jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed.

He said that the sureties should also swear to an affidavit of means and produce evidence of tax payment to the Ogun Government.

The magistrate said that the sureties’ addresses should be verified by the police as part of the bail conditions.

He adjourned the case to March 7 for further hearing.

