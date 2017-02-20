In Ogun Court admits Man, 36, to N250,000 bail for alleged fraud

An Ota Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday granted a 36-year-old man, Olufemi Ajanaku, bail in the sum of N250,000 for allegedly defrauding two persons N300,000 each. under false pretene.

Ajanaku, who lives at Akinrinde Str., Iyana -Iyesi, Ota, is facing a two-count charge of collecting money under false pretence and fraud, which he pleaded not guilty.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr S. O. Banwo, directed the accused to produce two sureties in like sum.

Banwo said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and gainfully employed.

He also ordered that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means and produce evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

In addition, he said that the sureties should submit four recent passport photography to the court and their addresses should be verified by the police.

Banwo adjourned the case till Feb. 28

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, told the court that the accused committed the offences between Dec. 1,2015 and Feb. 6, 2016 at Ota.

Gbesi said that the accused collected N300,000 each from Alex Olabode and Akinyemi Olameji, under false pretence of helping them to procure travelling documents to Georgia.

”The two complainant later discovered that the document that the accused gave them was fake, ” he said.

He said tthe offences contravened Sections 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.