In Ogun Court admits Man, 36, to N250,000 bail for alleged fraud

Ajanaku is facing a two-count charge of collecting money under false pretence and fraud, which he pleaded not guilty.

  • Published:
Court gavel play

Court gavel

(This Day)

In Osun Man,37, docked over theft of vehicle
Cold Heart Woman arrested for burning 8 year-old maid’s palms over piece of meat
Small Time Thief! Man, 19, gets 6 mths behind bars for stealing fish, other items
Locked Up Court remands 2 men for alleged N8m theft
Reward For Greed Court jails petrol attendant 1 year for N1.6m fraud
Petty Thief Bus conductor appears in court for alleged battery theft
Serves Him Right Cellphone snatcher sentenced to 1 month community service at Oyo govt farm
In Makurdi 4 men in court for alleged murder

An Ota Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday granted a 36-year-old man, Olufemi Ajanaku, bail in the sum of N250,000 for allegedly defrauding two persons N300,000 each. under false pretene.

Ajanaku, who lives at Akinrinde Str., Iyana -Iyesi, Ota, is facing a two-count charge of collecting money under false pretence and fraud, which he pleaded not guilty.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr S. O. Banwo, directed the accused to produce two sureties in like sum.

Banwo said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and gainfully employed.

He also ordered that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means and produce evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

In addition, he said that the sureties should submit four recent passport photography to the court and their addresses should be verified by the police.

Banwo adjourned the case till Feb. 28

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, told the court that the accused committed the offences between Dec. 1,2015 and Feb. 6, 2016 at Ota.

Gbesi said that the accused collected N300,000 each from Alex Olabode and Akinyemi Olameji, under false pretence of helping them to procure travelling documents to Georgia.

”The two complainant later discovered that the document that the accused gave them was fake, ” he said.

He said tthe offences contravened Sections 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Yoruba mythology The reason why ancient gods are appearing in pop culturebullet
2 Wanna Be See what social media has done to this Nigerian girl (Photos)bullet
3 Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Peter to go to God in prayersbullet

Gist

Broken marriage.
Back To Sender Man who laced wife with 'Magun' becomes victim
Court Gavel
In Lagos Cobbler gets N250,000 bail in an alleged teenage girl rape case
Pastor Light Monyeki holding the rat poison
Stupidity 5 church members die after pastor made them drink rat poison
Nigerians in America
US Nigeria tops list of African immigrants in America