In Niger Police Command arrests 104 suspects, recovers 672 cattle

The Police Command in Niger announced on Monday that it apprehended 104 suspects over various offences and recovered 672 cattle this month.

Its spokesman, Mr Bala Elkana, who briefed newsmen on the achievements of the command in February, listed the crimes allegedly committed by the suspects to include cattle rustling, kidnapping, armed robbery and homicide.

“Other offences included rape and unlawful possession of firearms,” he told newsmen in Minna.

“In the month under review, we also recovered a total of 672 cattle stolen from herdsmen,” he added.

Elkana said that exhibits recovered from the suspects included three AK 47 riffles with 334 rounds of live ammunition, 12 single barrel guns, four locally made pistols and one revolver pistol.

He said, however, that in spite of the arrests made, and the recovery of dangerous weapons, the year had been adjudged by the police as the most peaceful, compared to the same periods in the past years.