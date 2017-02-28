In Niger Police Command arrests 104 suspects, recovers 672 cattle

Crimes allegedly committed by the suspects to include cattle rustling, kidnapping, armed robbery and homicide.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian Police play

Nigerian Police

(Punch)

Busted! Randy sex-for-marks lecturer disgraced in Niger (Graphic Photos)
Femi Fani-Kayode Ex-Minister takes historical look at PMB's 20 months jinx
Cold Heart Woman arrested for burning 8 year-old maid’s palms over piece of meat
Path To Recovery Toddler whose penis was cut by step-mother undergoes surgery
#StopTheSoot Bureaucracy further chokes Port-Harcourt city
War Monger "Northerners will destroy Nigeria if PMB dies"- Hausa man
In Oyo Police parade 2 men who raped woman inside mosque
InNiger A village where women walk around topless leads to religious race

The Police Command in Niger announced on Monday that it apprehended 104 suspects over various offences and recovered 672 cattle this month.

Its spokesman, Mr Bala Elkana, who briefed newsmen on the achievements of the command in February, listed the crimes allegedly committed by the suspects to include cattle rustling, kidnapping, armed robbery and homicide.

“Other offences included rape and unlawful possession of firearms,” he told newsmen in Minna.

“In the month under review, we also recovered a total of 672 cattle stolen from herdsmen,” he added.

Elkana said that exhibits recovered from the suspects included three AK 47 riffles with 334 rounds of live ammunition, 12 single barrel guns, four locally made pistols and one revolver pistol.

He said, however, that in spite of the arrests made, and the recovery of dangerous weapons,  the year had been adjudged by the police as the most peaceful, compared to the same periods in the past years.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Tonto Dikeh Actress’ revelation about ex-husband proves the Yoruba demon...bullet
2 Castrate Him 11-months-old baby bleeds uncontrollably after rape by...bullet
3 Tragic Zimbabwean man gang-raped by 4 womenbullet

Gist

The juju laced PHCN pole
Don't Touch Residents use 'Juju' to battle PHCN officials
Kidnap
In Minna Court convicts 4 men for kidnapping but fixes March 6 for sentence
This is one very worried woman (Illustration)
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Juliana should not run away from her home
This sad woman needs advice
Morning Teaser 'My husband has turned me into a prostitute'