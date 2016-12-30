Home > Gist >

In Nasarawa :  Police arrest 5 suspects over killing of Chinese miner, 3 others

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested five people, including a `notable’ politician for allegedly killing a Chinese miner and three others in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Abubakar Sadiq-Bello, made the disclosure on Friday in Lafia while addressing newsmen on the development.

He said that the suspects were arrested following security intelligence sharing and collaboration with other agencies since the killing on Nov. 28.

The commissioner said that investigations revealed that one Yahuza Yahaya was the leader of the criminal gang responsible for the ambush and killing of the three miners and their police escort.

He disclosed that one AK-47 riffle, military uniform and two photographs of the gang leader were recovered from the suspects.

“In one of photographs, the gang leader was dressed in military uniform and brandishing an AK-47 riffle.

“Investigation is still on to apprehend other accomplices in the case and all the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,’’ Sadiq-Bello said.

On Nov. 28, gunmen ambushed and killed the mine workers, including a Chinese at Wugibi Hills at Alongani Village in the Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

Nasarawa State in North Central Nigeria has witnessed repeated killing of people, including security operatives in recent years.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

