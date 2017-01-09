In Nasarawa Police arraign student for allegedly beating a lady to coma

A 25-year-old student, Izuchukwu Victor, appeared in a Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa, on Monday for allegedly beating a lady, Confidence Ituma, to a coma.

Victor of no fixed address is facing a four-count charge of criminal trespass, defamation of character, assault and causing hurt.

The Prosecutor, Mr Heman Donald, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Dec. 24, 2016 at about 9.00 a.m. in Aso Pada, Mararaba, Nasarawa.

Donald said the matter was reported by Ituma of Aso Pada in Mararaba at the ‘A’ Division Police Station, Mararaba, Nasarawa, on Dec. 26, 2016.

He said that Victor went to the complainant house, accused her of insulting him and beat her to a state of unconsciousness.

Donald said before the accused beat the lady, he called her all kinds of names, adding that as a result of the beating, the complainant sustained serious injuries.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 348, 392, 265 and 244 of the Penal Code.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

The Presiding Officer, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Shekarau said the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, present two passport photographs and an affidavit of means.

He adjourned the case till Feb. 1 for hearing.