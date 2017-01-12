In Makurdi Court remands farmer in prison for alleged murder

A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 25-year-old farmer, Mnguamemga Anongo of Mbaakosu, Anongo village in Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue in prison for alleged murder.

Anongo was charged with culpable homicide punishable under Section 222 of the Penal Code.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Michael Iorundu, told the court that the case was transferred through a letter dated Dec. 30, 2016 from the Nigerian Police Divisional Headquarters, Lessel in Ushongo to the State CID, Makurdi, for discreet investigation.

According to the letter, Terkula Ayongo of LGEA Primary School, Manor in Ushongo, had reported at the Lessel Police Station on Christmas day that his younger brother, Vershima was murdered.

The informant stated that his brother got into a fight with the accused person at Anongo market on that same day and the accused person removed a knife and stabbed him.

He said further that his brother sustained serious injuries as a result of the stab and he died on the spot.

The prosecutor told the court that the accused was arrested in connection with the crime during police investigation and he confessed committing the crime.

No plea was taken.

The prosecutor said that investigation into the matter was ongoing and asked the court for another date.

The Magistrate, Mrs Lillian Tsumba, remanded the accused at the Federal Prison, Makurdi and adjourned the matter till Feb. 14 for further mention.