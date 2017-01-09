In Lagos Woman charged with stealing company’s N700,000 herbal products

A Lagos Magistrates’ Court has released a 40-year-old woman, Ngozi Amanze, on a N200, 000 bail over alleged theft of N717,000 herbal products belonging to her employer, Constop Ltd.

The accused is facing a charge of stealing at a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court to which she pleaded not guilty.

The Senior Chief Magistrate, Mrs. M.I. Dan-Oni, who gave the ruling, also granted the accused two sureties in like sum.

She said one of the sureties must be gainfully employed and should reside within the court’s jurisdiction with an evidence of tax payment to the government.

‎Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Christopher Okoliko, told the court that the accused committed the offence at Abibu Oki Close, Off Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, Surulere,at about 4.00 p.m. on Dec. 31.

He said the accused, a staff of the company, sold the organisation’s herbal products online to a customer for N717,000 and diverted the money to her account.‎

The offence contravened Sections 285 (3)of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011 which stipulates a maximum of 14 years imprisonment for offenders.

The case was adjourned to Jan. 23 for mention.

