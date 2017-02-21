In Lagos Unemployed man in court over alleged rape of teenager

A 20-year-old man, Benjamin Solate, who allegedly raped his neighbour’s daughter, was on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused, unemployed, who resides at Alarape Street, Bariga area of Lagos is being tried for rape.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Raphael Donny, told the court that the offence was committed on Feb.12 where the accused was residing.

Donny said that the accused lured a 13-year- old daughter of his neighbour into his room with pretext of sending her on an errand.

“The accused shut the door and raped her,” he told the court.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

The offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 259 prescribes life imprisonment for the offender if found guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Davies Abegunde, admitted the accused to a bail of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Abegunde adjourned the case to March 22 for mention.