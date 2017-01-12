In Lagos Truck driver diverts, sells off employer’s N580,000 goods

The accused driver diverted and sold off the cartons being delivered to a customer in Kaduna.

A 30-year-old truck driver, Michael Wilson, was on Thursday charged before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing his employer’s 59 bundles of empty cartons valued at N580,000.

The accused, who resides at Agege area of Lagos, is being tried for stealing.

Insp. Raji Akeem, who is prosecuting the case, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Oct. 8, 2016, at Wahum Company on Wemco Road, Ogba, Ikeja.

He alleged that the accused absconded with a trailer loaded with empty cartons valued at N580,000 belonging to Wahum company.

Akeem said the accused diverted and sold off the cartons being delivered to a customer in Kaduna.

“He sold the sold the cartons and converted the money to his personal use.”

The offence contravened Section 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011 which carries a penalty of seven years imprisonment.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mr T.O. Shomade, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government, he said.

The case has been adjourned to Jan. 23 for trial. 

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

