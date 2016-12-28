Home > Gist >

In Lagos :  Togolese docked for alleged N4.8m fraud

In Lagos Togolese docked for alleged N4.8m fraud

The accused faces a two-count charge of obtaining under false pretence and stealing.‎

  • Published:
Court Gavel play

Court Gavel

(ppcgeeks)

Tiger By The Tail Female fraudster forged Ogun CP’s stamp, makes N5M from fraud
King Badoo Traditional ruler accused of Yahoo-Yahoo blasts magistrate
In Kano Businessman to remain in prison custody for fraud
King Of Scam Court orders arrest of 1st Class Oba over fraud allegations
Evil Genius 22-yr-old undergraduate impersonates woman, defrauds 33 men of millions
All Lies Man accused of $3000 theft claims spirit stole the money
In Lagos Police arrest 2 Chinese men for running fake embassy
In Akure Store keeper, cashier docked over alleged N20m fraud

A 29-year-old man, Togolese, Laonard Aglossou, who allegedly defrauded two men of N4.8 million under the pretext of assisting them purchase vehicles was on Wednesday docked in Lagos.

The accused appeared at a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court on a two-count charge of obtaining under false pretence and stealing.‎

Aglossou, whose address was not provided at the court, was accused of defrauding Ifesinachi Dibua and Obayemi Sunleye.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Christopher Okoliko, told the court that the accused committed the offences at about 11 a.m., sometimes in October at No. 19. Olu Irolu St., Ijeshatedo area of Lagos. ‎

The prosecutor said that the accused fraudulently obtained N4.8 million from Dibua and Sunleye, under the pretext of assisting them to buy one Toyota Highlander 2006 model jeep and a Toyota Hiace bus.

He alleged that the accused rather than use the money for the purpose it was meant for converted ‎the money to his personal use.

‎The offences contravened sections 285(a)(b) and 312 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.‎

However, the accused pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Dan-Oni, however, ordered that one of the sureties must be a resident in Lagos.

She ordered that the sureties must be working in a reputable organisation and owner of landed property.

The magistrate also said that sureties should provide evidence of tax payments, while their addresses should be verified.‎‎

Dan-Oni adjourned the case to Jan. 23, for mention.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Despicable Lady who stole chicken for Xmas stripped naked (Graphic Photo)bullet
2 Rahma Haruna Viral Hausa teen who lived in a plastic bowl is deadbullet
3 In Lagos Cameroonian cook explains why he murdered his bossbullet

Gist

Court gavel
In Ogun Man gets N150, 000 bail for alleged stealing
Fire service truck and crane
In Lagos Fire kills 3 children
Female gang leader who terrorized village for a long time nabbed.
In Kenya Female gang leader who terrorized village for a long time nabbed
Myanmar ministers are sworn into office by Upper House Speaker Mahn Win Khine (on podium) during a ceremony at the parliament in Naypyidaw on March 30, 2016
In Myanmar Men may face jail for not marrying pregnant women