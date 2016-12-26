Home > Gist >

In Lagos :  Toddler covered with plantain and dumped inside a gutter

In Lagos Toddler covered with plantain and dumped inside a gutter

A toddler was dumped inside the gutter in a carton filled with plantain on Christmas day.

  • Published:
play

Virtual Reality In 2021 all our lives would be fake...sort of
In Lagos Cameroonian cook explains why he murdered his boss
Jungle Justice Teenager who stole chicken paraded naked
In Ebonyi Woman gives birth to conjoined twins, babies die
In Katsina Man dies a day after wedding
JJC Tips 6 things you can post on Social Media

A toddler was dumped inside the gutter in a carton filled with plantain on Christmas day.

  play (Twitter)
 

Bishop Duke, an eyewitness in a series of Tweets explained that the little boy was abandoned in a gutter on Alara street in Yaba, Lagos.

  play

 

"He was able to remove himself from the carton, walked out of the gutter and onto the road, fortunately, he wasn't hit by any vehicle."

  play (Twitter)

He added that people immediately contacted the police and he was offered something to eat and drink.

Unable to talk yet because he was flustered, the little boy has since been taken to Sabo police station by residents of the area.

Written by Lanre Shitta

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 ‘Konji Na Bastard’ How woman trapped robber with sex offerbullet
2 Jungle Justice Another suspected car thief, beaten burnt to deathbullet
3 Game Over Pastor dies from overdose of Viagra in hotel roombullet

Gist

This could be all of us in the next few years
Virtual Reality In 2021 all our lives would be fake...sort of
 
JJC Tips 6 things you can post on Social Media
Auwal Sani
In Katsina Man dies a day after wedding
This ingrate William Smith bit the finger that fed him
In Lagos Cameroonian cook explains why he murdered his boss