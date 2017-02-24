In Lagos Salesman in court over alleged stealing of N2.2m goods

The accused, a sales representative is being tried for obtaining goods by false pretences and stealing.

  • Published:
Court Gavel play

Court Gavel

(ppcgeeks)

In Lagos Mob attacks woman over attempt to take child she abandoned at 4 months
Deadly Love Married man, lover set on fire by ex-boyfriend
Indian Hemp Man charged with unlawful possession
In Lagos Drama as motorcycle thief defecates in courtroom
In Lagos Visa agent docked over alleged N667, 000 visa scam
Missing Child Young girl reportedly kidnapped at Ipaja Ayobo
Hell Bound Gang who robbed, raped women arrested in Lagos
Don’t Play Cheap For stealing N4k, man gets N100k bail

A 39-year-old man, David Igbozie, who allegedly obtained some goods valued at N2.2 million under false pretences, was on Friday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, a sales representative who resides at Ipaja area of Lagos, is being tried for obtaining goods by false pretences and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Inuoha, told the court that the offences were committed on Sept.15, 2016 at Tenamout Nigeria Ltd., Ikosi Road, Oregun, Ikeja.

Inuoha said that the accused obtained some goods valued at N2.2 million with the pretext of selling them and pay the money to the company’s account.

“The accused was expected to sell the goods and remit the money to the company’s account, which he failed to do,” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 278 and 313 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, admitted the accused to a bail of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case to March 2 for mention.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Xenophobia Why do some South Africans hate Nigerians?bullet
2 Be Gone! Man seeks divorce from wife addicted to masturbationbullet
3 What A World Fulani herdsmen burn woman to death 4 days after giving...bullet

Gist

Court Gavel
In Ekiti Court remands Man in prison for alleged murder of 12-year-old boy
Court Gavel
In Ilorin Court orders remand of guard over alleged possession of stolen property
The ungrateful suicidal man
Frustration Suicidal man attacks people who rescued him (Video)
Peter Thomas needs urgent assistance to undergo surgery
Cry For Help Nigerian journalist seeks life-saving assistance