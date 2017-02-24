In Lagos Salesman in court over alleged stealing of N2.2m goods

A 39-year-old man, David Igbozie, who allegedly obtained some goods valued at N2.2 million under false pretences, was on Friday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, a sales representative who resides at Ipaja area of Lagos, is being tried for obtaining goods by false pretences and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Inuoha, told the court that the offences were committed on Sept.15, 2016 at Tenamout Nigeria Ltd., Ikosi Road, Oregun, Ikeja.

Inuoha said that the accused obtained some goods valued at N2.2 million with the pretext of selling them and pay the money to the company’s account.

“The accused was expected to sell the goods and remit the money to the company’s account, which he failed to do,” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 278 and 313 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, admitted the accused to a bail of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case to March 2 for mention.