In Lagos Radio repairer in court for allegedly stabbing man with broken bottle

A 19-year-old radio repairer, Okiki Adelakun, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stabbing one Minus Rasaq with a broken bottle on the chest.

The accused, a resident of Dopemu area of Lagos, is facing a charge of assault, an offence he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Rosemary Ehemegbe, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Jan. 24, around 10:p.m. at Pako Bus Stop, Dopemu, Agege, Ikeja.

Ehemegbe alleged that the accused assaulted the complainant by stabbing him with a broken bottle on the chest.

She explained that Adelakun and the complainant had a misunderstanding two days earlier which was settled.

Ehemegbe said that the accused, who was not satisfied with the way the dispute was settled, started stalking Rasaq.

The prosecutor said that immediately the accused got an opportunity to assault the complainant, he used a broken bottle to stab him on the chest.

“The complainant was quickly rushed to the hospital for treatment by those at the scene of the incident."

“Adelakun was arrested by the police and taken to the station for further questioning,“ Ehemegbe said.

The offence contravened Section 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Section 171 prescribes a three-year jail term for those convicted for assault occasioning harm.

The Magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinji, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Further hearing in the case was fixed for Feb. 27.