In Lagos :  Nurse arrested for pulling off baby’s hand during delivery

An auxiliary nurse simply identified only as Oyekanmi, is presently in police custody for pulling off a baby’s hand during delivery in the Odogunyan, Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the mother of the baby was rushed to Oyekanmi, house last Saturday when she was in labour. The auxiliary nurse while attempting to force the delivery pulled off the hand of the baby.

The baby was subsequently rushed to the Ikorodu General Hospital, where the dead child was finally delivered.

After querying the baby's parents, the hospital management then alerted the police to the incident.

“What happened was that the auxiliary nurse tried to deliver the woman of the baby, during which there was a complication. But she continued and in the end, the hand of the baby was pulled off while she tried to force the child out from the mother’s womb.

“Afterwards, they quickly packed the woman together and brought her to the general hospital. It had become a critical case by then. The remains of the dead child were brought out, while the matter was reported to the police," a source disclosed.

SP Dolapo Badmos, the Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident and said investigations had begun.

“The doctor at the hospital discovered that something was amiss after taking a close look at the dead child and seeing that one hand had been pulled off. All the parties were invited to make statements. It is a case of infanticide; investigations are ongoing," she said.

Written by Victor Agboga