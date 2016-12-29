Home > Gist >

In Lagos :  Nurse arrested for pulling off baby’s hand during delivery

In Lagos Nurse arrested for pulling off baby’s hand during delivery

The baby was immediately rushed to the Ikorodu General Hospital, where the dead child was finally delivered.

  • Published:
  play (Punch)

Only In Naija Alleged witch trapped on electric poll returning from coven (Photos)
Living By The Sword Suspected cult member murdered by rivals in Benin (Graphic Photos)
Femi Otedola Matharoo sisters apologise to billionaire [video]
Super Woman How female police officer joined kidnap gang to foil their plans
Gruesome Murder Imo police release statement on man killed days to his wedding
O Death! 400-level female student found dead after missing for days
Castrate Him 61-yr-old man arrested for raping a 10-yr-old girl for months

An auxiliary nurse simply identified only as Oyekanmi, is presently in police custody for pulling off a baby’s hand during delivery in the Odogunyan, Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the mother of the baby was rushed to Oyekanmi, house last Saturday when she was in labour. The auxiliary nurse while attempting to force the delivery pulled off the hand of the baby.

The baby was subsequently rushed to the Ikorodu General Hospital, where the dead child was finally delivered.

After querying the baby's parents, the hospital management then alerted the police to the incident.

What happened was that the auxiliary nurse tried to deliver the woman of the baby, during which there was a complication. But she continued and in the end, the hand of the baby was pulled off while she tried to force the child out from the mother’s womb.

Afterwards, they quickly packed the woman together and brought her to the general hospital. It had become a critical case by then. The remains of the dead child were brought out, while the matter was reported to the police," a source disclosed.

SP Dolapo Badmos, the Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident and said investigations had begun.

The doctor at the hospital discovered that something was amiss after taking a close look at the dead child and seeing that one hand had been pulled off. All the parties were invited to make statements. It is a case of infanticide; investigations are ongoing," she said.

Written by Victor Agboga

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 Despicable Lady who stole chicken for Xmas stripped naked (Graphic Photo)bullet
2 Femi Otedola Lavish Canadian sisters detained for allegedly extorting...bullet
3 Rahma Haruna Viral Hausa teen who lived in a plastic bowl is deadbullet

Gist

An Afghanistan woman (Illustration)
What A Life Woman beheaded for shopping without husband in Afghanistan
Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi is not taking things easy with his colleagues
Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi Oluwo of Iwoland battles Osun monarchs over idols
Ugochukwu Nnaji and Chibueze Mgboji, the robbers with big dreams
Big Dreams ‘We wanted to celebrate the Yuletide like rich men’ – Robbery suspects
This 61-year-old man, Timothy Onyeuwku raped a 10-year-old girl severally
Castrate Him 61-yr-old man arrested for raping a 10-yr-old girl for months