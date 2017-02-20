In Lagos Man in court over alleged rape of minor

The accused, a trader was docked on a three-count charge of rape, sexual assault and breach of peace.

A 55-year-old man, Garba Ali, was on Monday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping a teenager.

The accused, a trader, who resides at 6, Adeniyi Kayode St., Ilupeju, a suburb of Lagos, was docked on a three-count charge of rape, sexual assault and breach of peace.

The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed on Feb. 11 at the residence of the accused.

Ogu said that the victim, a 13-year-old girl, was hawking cheese cake after school hours when the accused called her.

“The accused bought N50 cheese cake from her and told her to come back for her money."

“On her return, the accused lured her to his room and sexually molested her,” he said.

Ogu added that the victim cried all the way back to her house and told her mother what the accused did.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 166(b), 244 and 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case till March 13, pending issuance of legal advice by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)

