In Lagos :  Lady who slept with a dog for money narrates experience

The bestiality show was organised by some unidentified expatriates who reportedly paid the lady and her friends N120,000.
According to the lady who commented more in adventurous mood rather than sober, her sexual excitement with the dog was a rare one.
Her friends, who took introduced her to the business had assured her that she will get a sum of N3 million for patronising the organisers.
All the details of their escapade was shared on the Instagram page of Nigerian psychologist, Joro Olumofin.
The lady had sent details of her encounter via e-mail to Olofin who subsequently posted it online.
ALSO READ: Sudanese man forced to marry goat he raped
Upon arrival at the venue of her meeting, both the lady and her friend were offered a sum of N120,000 for attending.
Their hosts were a bunch of expatriates who made them sleep with Alsatian dogs.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.