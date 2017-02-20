In Lagos Driver, businessman face theft of employer’s N5.8m property charge

A driver, Mathias Isha, and a businessman, Sunday Akah, who allegedly stole property valued at N5.8 million, were on Monday charged before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court on Lagos Island.

Isha and Akah, both 28 years old, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and receiving of stolen goods.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Edward Biodun, told the court that the duo committed the offences between Nov. 28, 2016 and Dec. 17 2016, at 2.00 p.m at Banana Island, Lagos.

He said the accused stole some household items including three plasma television sets, three wall fans, one stereo, computers and thirty bottles of liquor.

“He (Isha) also absconded with a 2005 model Toyota Camry saloon car with registration no. SMK 318 DD and attempted to sell it in Kogi.

“The stolen goods all belonged to his employer, Mrs Aminat Gbajabiamila,’’ he said.

He alleged that it was Akah, who received some of the stolen items, offences which contravened Sections 285, 326 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused, on conviction, may be sentenced to between three and seven years imprisonment, according to the Criminal Law.

The accused, however, denied the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. Kusanu, granted the accused bail in the sum of N300,000 each with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case to March 6 for mention.