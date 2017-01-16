In Lagos Court remands 3 jobless men in prison

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded three men at Kirikiri Prisons for allegedly robbing a motorist of his belongings valued at N1.6 million at gunpoint.

The accused — Victor Okafor, 28; Bassey Moses,35; and Pascal Sessou,47 — all unemployed men, reside at Ikotun area, a suburb of Lagos.

The trio is facing charges of conspiracy, assault and armed robbery.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O. Osunsanmi, refused to take their pleas because the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case and ordered their remand in Kirikiri Prisons.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Inuoha told the court that the offences were committed on Nov. 5 at Park View Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Inuoha said the accused and others still at large robbed the complainant, Mr Gbolahan Fasade, of his belongings.

“The complainant was driving when one of them stopped him and others forced their into the car and pointed a gun at him.

“The accused went away with a gold watch, two mobile phones, an MP3 player, a leather box and some cash, all valued at N1. 6 million.

“The accused also hit the complainant on the head with a gun,” he said.

According to Inuoha, the accused persons were apprehended by a police patrol team while others escaped.

The offences contravened Sections 243, 292 and 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The magistrate adjourned the case to March 2 for mention.