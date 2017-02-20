In Lagos Cobbler gets N250,000 bail in an alleged teenage girl rape case

The accused, who resides in Lagos, is facing rape charge to which he pleaded not guilty.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Court Gavel play

Court Gavel

(ppcgeeks)

A 58-year-old cobbler, Emmanuel Onmah, who allegedly raped a teenage girl, was on Monday released on N250,000 bail on the orders of an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, who gave the ruling, also granted the accused two sureties in like sum.

She directed that the case file should be duplicated and a copy sent to the office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The accused, who resides at 7, Ojualale St., Dopemu, a suburb of Lagos, is facing rape charge to which he pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Clifford Ogu told the court that the offence was committed on Feb. 12 at the apartment of the accused.

He alleged that the accused stormed the bathroom where the 14-year-old girl, a co-tenant’s daughter, was at night and raped her.

“The accused, after gaining entry, shut the door of the bathroom and raped her.’’

Insp. Ogu said another tenant, who sighted the accused and the girl in the bathroom alerted other tenants which led to his arrest.

The offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The case has been adjourned to March 13.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Yoruba mythology The reason why ancient gods are appearing in pop culturebullet
2 Wanna Be See what social media has done to this Nigerian girl (Photos)bullet
3 Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Peter to go to God in prayersbullet

Gist

Broken marriage.
Back To Sender Man who laced wife with 'Magun' becomes victim
Court gavel
In Ogun Court admits Man, 36, to N250,000 bail for alleged fraud
Pastor Light Monyeki holding the rat poison
Stupidity 5 church members die after pastor made them drink rat poison
Nigerians in America
US Nigeria tops list of African immigrants in America