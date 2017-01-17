In Lagos Bus conductor charged for assaulting police officer

A 35-year-old commercial bus conductor, Edet Eno, who allegedly assaulted a police officer by hitting him with a baton was on Tuesday charged at an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Eno pleaded not guilty to a count charge of assault and was granted N100, 000 as bail with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. O. Otutiloju, who gave the bail, also said that the sureties must be relatives of the accused.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and their addresses verified.

Otutiloju, adjourned the case till Feb. 18 for trial.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Ejime Okete, had told the court that the accused committed the alleged offences on Jan. 6, at 2 p.m., at Obalende bust stop, Lagos.

He said that the accused dragged a baton from one DSP John Alegbe and hit him with it.

“The police officer was doing his lawful duty when the accused assaulted him,” Okete said.

He said that the offence contravened Section 172 (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused denied the charge.